Roy Moore says he got call of support from Trump following runoff win

By Published: Updated:
Roy Moore
Former Alabama Chief Justice and U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore speaks at a rally Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, in Fairhope, Ala. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (AP) — Firebrand jurist Roy Moore says he’s received a call of support from President Donald Trump following his win the Alabama Republican Senate primary.

Trump backed Moore’s opponent Luther Strange, but has offered support for Moore in the general election.

Moore tells “Fox and Friends” that he supports Trump’s agenda. He says he beat Strange because people in Alabama “understand what I stand for.”

Trump himself calls Roy Moore a “great guy who ran a fantastic race” in a tweet sent out Wednesday morning.

Moore’s win stood as a rebuke for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who backed Strange. Moore says he would have opposed the latest Republican effort to overhaul “Obamacare,” calling it “socialized medicine at best.”

Asked if he will work with McConnell, Moore says he’ll work with anyone that “stands for a conservative agenda.”

Moore has been known for publicly displaying the Ten Commandments and opposing gay marriage, in addition to consolidating support from a number of anti-establishment forces, including former White House strategist Steve Bannon.

Moore faces Democrat Doug Jones in a Dec. 12 special election.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s