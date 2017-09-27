Roy Moore says he got call of support from Trump following runoff win

Related Coverage Moore wins Senate primary run-off over Strange

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (AP) — Firebrand jurist Roy Moore says he’s received a call of support from President Donald Trump following his win the Alabama Republican Senate primary.

Trump backed Moore’s opponent Luther Strange, but has offered support for Moore in the general election.

Moore tells “Fox and Friends” that he supports Trump’s agenda. He says he beat Strange because people in Alabama “understand what I stand for.”

Trump himself calls Roy Moore a “great guy who ran a fantastic race” in a tweet sent out Wednesday morning.

Spoke to Roy Moore of Alabama last night for the first time. Sounds like a really great guy who ran a fantastic race. He will help to #MAGA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2017

Moore’s win stood as a rebuke for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who backed Strange. Moore says he would have opposed the latest Republican effort to overhaul “Obamacare,” calling it “socialized medicine at best.”

Asked if he will work with McConnell, Moore says he’ll work with anyone that “stands for a conservative agenda.”

Moore has been known for publicly displaying the Ten Commandments and opposing gay marriage, in addition to consolidating support from a number of anti-establishment forces, including former White House strategist Steve Bannon.

Moore faces Democrat Doug Jones in a Dec. 12 special election.