Police surround red Mercedes on Macon Road; portion of road closed

UPDATE

09/27/17 4:50 p.m. — Our news crew on the scene tells us a man in a red Mercedes-Benz was stopped in the middle of Macon Road near Cross Country Plaza.

Columbus police confirm the suspect was tased and is now in custody. The man was surrounded by nearly 20 Columbus Police officers.

09/27/17 4:45 p.m. — All east bound lanes and one west bound lane of Macon Road have been reopened.

Two west bound lanes continue to be blocked at this time.

(ORIGINAL STORY)

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A stretch of Macon Road is closed due to police activity.

Macon Road is closed in both directions from Interstate 185 to Auburn Avenue.

Police are rerouting traffic and you are urged to avoid the area.