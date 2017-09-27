Pet of the Week: Gabe

Gabe joins the News 3 Midday studio from the Animal Ark pet shelter in Columbus. Gabe is a special needs spaniel mix puppy in need of a special home.

Miranda Morrison with the shelter says Gabe has a neurological condition that affects his ability to walk, but that doesn’t stop him from happily wiggling his way through life.

Morrison also invites the community to Animal Ark’s first Barktoberfest, a family friendly event to raise money for maintenance at the shelter.

Visit Animal Ark online or call 706-569-6040 for more information on Barktoberfest and adoption info on Gabe.

