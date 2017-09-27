Outdoor Weekend Events September 29th – October 1st

Cooler temperatures and lower humidity will make it great for all of these outdoor weekend events.

Listen to some tunes on Broadway at Uptown’s Friday Night Concert Series from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. edt.

Bring a chair or blanket to learn and gaze at the stars at Coca-Cola Space Science Center’s Star Light, Star Bright event Satuday night from 8 p.m. until 10 p.m. edt in FDR State Park.

Watch some football, listen to beats by DJ Mike Kelly and try craft beer and wine at the 8th Annual Beer and Wine Festival Saturday from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the Tap and Rankin Courtyard in Uptown.

And this weekend’s highlighted event is the Mogadishu Memorial Mile and 5K Saturday evening in Uptown. Everyone is welcome to come out to remember the Battle of Mogadishu and pay tribute to the Task Force Ranger. The Memorial Mile starts at 5:30 p.m. and the 5K at 6:15 p.m., with a concert following the race.

Candyss Bryant is the Mogadishu Mile Event Coordinator for Columbus, Georgia. She says the mile is intended for everyone – runner or not. Strollers, pets and families are all welcome.

“Twenty-four years ago this community wept together for those fallen out of 375, and this is a time to really understand what that history is to honor those fallen and understand more about that battle,” says Bryant.

Bryant says the Battle of Mogadishu had a momentous impact on the community and the Memorial Mile is something for people to participate in with meaning.

“It is awesome when you can participate in something that is greater than yourself, and in today’s day and age, we need things that help draw us in to doing things that our greater than ourselves. It’s really a great opportunity for folks to come out and really see first hand, rather than participate in an event that may not have the historical information to go along with it,” adds Bryant.

For more information on the Battle of Mogadishu or to register for the event click here.