Heat hangs on, rain stays away

We’ll continue to experience hot days and mild nights the rest of this week as we wait for the arrival of a front that should bring temperatures back close to normal over the weekend. Today’s forecast high of 92º would be the normal high in July and early August, and we’ll be close to that at least through Friday.

A warm air mass dominates the eastern portion of the country, but a cold front moving east will bring relief to the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic while struggling to push into the southern states. This front will likely stall in Georgia Friday before sinking southward in time to allow some of the cooler air to move in on Saturday. Clouds will accompany the front but rain appears unlikely as it moves through our area.

For next week as we move into early October, we will finally see a return to lower humidity, cooler mornings, and seasonably warm afternoon highs.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast