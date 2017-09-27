GA gas prices going down

Published:

COLUMBUS, Ga. –Gas prices are on a steep slide after reaching 3-year highs due to hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

Prices surged when Harvey struck refineries along the nation’s gulf coast.

Supply and demand levels are returning to normal, and gas prices are going down.

According to AAA the average price in Georgia has declined for the last 9 consecutive days, for a total discount of 8 cents, since peaking at $2.76 on September 12.

The state average is 5 cents less than it was last week.

