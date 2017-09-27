Distinguished world leader visits Columbus

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. –A distinguished world leader takes center stage in Columbus. Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf spoke with students who attend St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School.  The Nobel Peace Prize winner supports Women’s Rights and works to promote peace and democracy.

President Sirleaf says her message to the younger generation is simple…to get a good education and to follow their dreams.  The message seems to be getting through.

“It’s important to reach out and promote and cultivate friendships and to recognize the strength of diversity. I hope all of this will resonate with them,” says President Sirleaf.

“She’s a very good inspiration to me. She tells me always that even if you’re a woman you can do many things,” says her granddaughter Samira Sirleaf.

President Sirleaf  is the first Democratically-Elected female president of an African country.

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s