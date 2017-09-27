CSU Cougars take AFLAC/Cougar Invitational title

COLUMBUS, Ga. – Behind a record-breaking performance, the Columbus State University men’s golf team took home the team title Tuesday at the Cougar Invitational presented by Aflac. The two-day tournament was played at the Country Club of Columbus.

The Cougars shot a tournament-record 17-under par 835 over three rounds of play to capture the victory.

Fifth-ranked Florida Tech (845) finished a distant second, while No. 16 Saint Leo (848) rallied to take third. Limestone (861) and No. 15 Lee (861) shared fourth place.

“To come in here and deliver like these guys did, certainly in rounds one and two, was very exciting,” CSU Director of Golf Mark Immelman said. “We’re going to keep stressing the things we have been stressing as we go forward.

“It’s nice to win at home and this is a really special tournament, but we have grander aspirations we’re shooting for.”

Andrew Arft and Gideon van der Vyver led the way for the Cougars on Tuesday, with each carding a 2-under par 69. Arft’s first tournament at Columbus State finished in a fourth-place tie, while van der Vyver took seventh.

Jordan Doull closed out his tournament with a round of 77, finishing one shot back of the top spot as the runner-up. The freshman was 7-under over three rounds.

Matt Zerbel added an 11th-place tally at 1-under par for the tournament, with K.J. Lee tying for 26th overall at 3-over.

Columbus State returns to the course Oct. 16-17 for the TVA Credit Union Classic hosted by North Alabama.