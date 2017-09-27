Cool Front: Entered the region but won’t be felt until Saturday

We made it up to ninety-four degrees Thursday and a morning low reading of sixty-nine degrees. Month to date we are .33 inches above thanks to the three plus inches we received on the eleventh of this month from Irma. Year to date we are 6.60 inches to date above average. We will continue this dry streak through this forecast period, despite a few sprinkles with the cooler air cumulus clouds forming behind the front. The only chance for rainfall would have to be tropical in some shape and form, which may not show up until late next week.

