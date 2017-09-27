Annika Sorenstam to headline Columbus State Girls in the Game Advance Initiative

COLUMBUS, Ga. – Columbus State University Director of Athletics Todd Reeser has announced that World Golf Hall of Famer and LPGA legend Annika Sorenstam will headline the third annual Girls in the Game Advance Initiative.

The 2017 event will be held Wednesday, Nov. 1 at 11:30 a.m. inside the Frank G. Lumpkin Center. Following the luncheon, Annika will host a free golf clinic at Burger King Stadium.

The Columbus State University Girls in the Game Advance Initiative began in 2015 with one goal in mind: to raise money to empower CSU’s female student-athletes and support their programs.

“Working closely with our friends at the Haskins Commission, we are thrilled to welcome Annika Sorenstam to Columbus State University to participate in the 2017 Girls in the Game event,” CSU Director of Athletics Todd Reeser said. “To attract someone of her stature speaks volumes to the quality of our event, as well as the importance of investing in and growing support of women’s athletics. It will be a great day for our programs and all the participants.”

A 2003 inductee into the World Golf Hall of Fame, Annika is often regarded as the greatest female golfer of all-time. During her 15-year career, she amassed 89 worldwide victories, including 72 on the LPGA Tour and 10 major championships. Annika holds a record number of Rolex Player of the Year awards (eight) and Vare Trophies for the lowest scoring average in a season (six).

Annika was a three-time Associated Press Female Athlete of the Year and captured eight Golf Writers Association of America Female Athlete of the Year honors.

“It’s an honor to be invited by Columbus State University to speak at the Girls in the Game day,” Sorenstam said. “Playing collegiate golf was a highlight of my career and I look forward to inspiring these young girls to achieve their dreams through athletics.”

For more information and reservations, visit http://www.csucougars.com/sports/2016/1/26/GITG.aspxor contact Columbus State University Athletics at 706-568-2204.

COURTESY CSU SPORTS INFORMATION