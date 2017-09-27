Alabama basketball administrator resigns amid fraud investigation

(WKRG) — Alabama basketball administrator Kobie Baker, a former NCAA enforcement staffer, has resigned.

Alabama basketball administrator Kobie Baker, a former NCAA enforcement staffer, has resigned. Athletic director Greg Byrne said in a statement the decision followed an internal review of the basketball program resulting from a wave of arrests in a federal bribery probe.

“Our review has not identified any NCAA or SEC rules violations nor the involvement of any other coach or staff member,” Byrne said. “We have notified both of the governing bodies of the actions we have taken. As always, we will continue to be proactive in our compliance efforts.”

An athletic department spokeswoman declined to elaborate on the reason for Baker’s resignation.

Baker was entering his second year with the program and his first as an associate athletic director. He is a former assistant director of enforcement for basketball development with the NCAA.