74 arrests made in numerous Chambers Co. undercover operations

74 arrested in Chambers County drug bust
74 arrested in Chambers County drug bust x
Latest Galleries
-
74 arrested in Chambers County drug bust
-
CB&T bank robbery
-
test gallery
-
test gallery
-
test gallery
-
test gallery
-
1 dead in officer-involved shooting on Ramsey Road
-
Standoff situation underway on Lee Road 2172
-
6 arrests, 5 guns and multiple drugs seized by MCSO
-
3 teens arrested in connection to April murder
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. — The Chambers County Multijurisdictional Drug Task Force conducted numerous undercover operations along with daily operations throughout Chambers County.
Agents have arrested over 70 individuals on over 180 charges, many of which were the direct result of the distribution investigations.
The Chambers County Multijurisdictional Drug Task Force was assisted by Chambers County Sheriff’s Department, Valley Police Department, Lanett Police Department, Lafayette Police Department, the Chambers County Multijurisdictional SWAT Team and the State of Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
The task force says more arrests are expected to be made at a later date.
You can report drug activity by calling 334-756-0570.
1. Mathew Sheats, 26 of Valley – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
2. Jaren Daugherty, 44 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana 2nd Possession of Marijuana 2nd
3. Renee Boogher,21 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance x5, Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia
4. Michael Shipman, 26 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia
5. Richard Hilton Tomlin, 63 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance x2, Theft of Property 2nd, Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia
6. Ariel Campbell, 23 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance x2, Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia x2
7. Kentabius Shealy, 30 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance x 2, Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia
8. Antavious Sharpe, 19 of Valley – Distribution of a controlled Substance
9. Jessica Arocha, 25 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia
10. Brandon Hartman, 22 of Valley – Distribution of a Controlled Substance
11. Liquainta Thomas, 40 of Valley – Distribution of a Controlled Substance
12. Karl Obrien Scott, 30 of Lafayette – Distribution of a Controlled Substance
13. Donnie Brooks Jr., 24 of Lafayette – Distribution of a Controlled Substance
14. Brandon Cortez Calloway, 33 of Lafayette – Distribution of a Controlled Substance
15. Anthony Bernard Boyd, 46 of Lafayette –Distribution of a Controlled Substance
16. Doris Boger, 32 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia
17. Brian Preston, 32 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia
18. Laterrance James, 37 of Lanett – Distribution of a Controlled Substance
19. David Lee Pope, 27 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia
20. Donald Wayne Watson, 25 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance x2 and Drug Paraphernalia
21. Paeton Clopp, 21 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance x2 and Drug Paraphernalia
22. Hunter Gauntt, 27 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Theft of Property 1st and Drug Paraphernalia
23. Davie Carter, 53 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance x2, Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Marijuana 2nd
24. Ginger Beaulieu, 40 of Valley – Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia
25. James Clinton Robinson, 45 of Valley – Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia
26. Pracilla Hubbard, 27 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance
27. Johnard Whitten, 46 of Valley – Pistol Without a Permit
28. Kaleena Hill, 34 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia
29. Jarred McCants, 21 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance x2 and Drug Paraphernalia
30. Lexus Burrows, 19 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance x2, Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia
31. Candace Brock, 29 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia
32. Mondreas Tolbert, 27 of Lanett – Distribution of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia
33. Juan Antonio Ramirez, 24 of Valley – Possession of Marijuana 2nd
34. Jeremy Wayne White, 45 of Valley – Possession of Marijuana 1st and Drug Paraphernalia
35. Taffie Meadows, 39 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance
36. Ashley Wolcott, 34 of Michigan – Possession of a Controlled Substance
37. Jeremy Meriweather, 33 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance
38. James Gordy, 45 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia
39. James Gordy, 30 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia
40. Brandon Greathouse, 22 of Valley – Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia
41. Dequeaze James, 38 of Lanett – Distribution of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia
42. Amir Ware, 23 of Valley – Possession of Marijuana 1st and Drug Paraphernalia
43. Amontre’l Todd, 19 of Lafayette – Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia
44. Qua’daijah Cooke, 21 of Valley – Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia
45. Benjamin Gathright, 21 of Valley – Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia
46. James Anthony Echols, 55 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance with intent, Possession of a Controlled Substance x2 and Drug Paraphernalia
47. Clayton Roberts, 30 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance x4
48. Comer Wayne Benbrook, 42 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance x4
49. Christopher Moore, 27 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance
50. Rachel Hall, 23 of Lafayette – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana 2nd
51. Adam Martin, 37 of LaGrange – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia
52. Steven Sanders, 40 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia
53. Patrick Adam Yarbrough, 34 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance X3 Possession of Marijuana 1st and Drug Paraphernalia
54. Fernandoe Perry, 26 of Atlanta – Drug Paraphernalia
55. James Gresham Allen, 24 of Roanoke – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia
56. Jeri Lauren Shaddix, 25 of Valley – Drug Paraphernalia
57. Marcus Alan Griffin, 31 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance x3 and Drug Paraphernalia
58. Kenneth Wayne Boyd, 39 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance x5
59. Quana Kavanagh, 35 of West Point – Possession of Marijuana 2nd
60. Norei Floyd, 31 of Lanett – Distribution of a Controlled Substance, Trafficking in Marijuana, Drug Paraphernalia and Chemical Endangerment x 6
61. Willie Vines, 69 of Lafayette – Possession of Marijuana 2nd Drug Paraphernalia and Illegal Alcohol Sales
62. Brian Michael Spears, 34 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance
63. Adam Moniz Jr., 42 of Lanett – Distribution of a Controlled Substance of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia
64. Amy Lynne Spears, 29 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia
65. Crystal Ann Taylor, 33 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance
66. Jason Ray Spears, 39 of Lanett – Possession of drug Paraphernalia
67. Cody Kirkland, 25 of Opelika – Drug Paraphernalia
68. Tunisha Brown, 42 of Columbus – Possession of a Controlled Substance x3 and Attempt to Elude
69. Justin Reeves, 28 of Columbus – Possession of a Controlled Substance x3, Giving False Name and Fugitive from Justice
70. Jason Phelmetta, 25 of Lanett – Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia
71. Clarence Perkins, 35 of Lanett – Distribution of a Controlled Substance
72. Jermarius Miles, 21 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance x2, Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia
73. Keitavious Heard, 28 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia
74. Scottie Lee Davis, 46 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia