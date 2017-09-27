74 arrests made in numerous Chambers Co. undercover operations

74 arrested in Chambers County drug bust View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. — The Chambers County Multijurisdictional Drug Task Force conducted numerous undercover operations along with daily operations throughout Chambers County.

Agents have arrested over 70 individuals on over 180 charges, many of which were the direct result of the distribution investigations.

The Chambers County Multijurisdictional Drug Task Force was assisted by Chambers County Sheriff’s Department, Valley Police Department, Lanett Police Department, Lafayette Police Department, the Chambers County Multijurisdictional SWAT Team and the State of Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The task force says more arrests are expected to be made at a later date.

You can report drug activity by calling 334-756-0570.

1. Mathew Sheats, 26 of Valley – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

2. Jaren Daugherty, 44 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana 2nd Possession of Marijuana 2nd

3. Renee Boogher,21 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance x5, Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia

4. Michael Shipman, 26 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia

5. Richard Hilton Tomlin, 63 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance x2, Theft of Property 2nd, Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia

6. Ariel Campbell, 23 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance x2, Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia x2

7. Kentabius Shealy, 30 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance x 2, Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia

8. Antavious Sharpe, 19 of Valley – Distribution of a controlled Substance

9. Jessica Arocha, 25 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia

10. Brandon Hartman, 22 of Valley – Distribution of a Controlled Substance

11. Liquainta Thomas, 40 of Valley – Distribution of a Controlled Substance

12. Karl Obrien Scott, 30 of Lafayette – Distribution of a Controlled Substance

13. Donnie Brooks Jr., 24 of Lafayette – Distribution of a Controlled Substance

14. Brandon Cortez Calloway, 33 of Lafayette – Distribution of a Controlled Substance

15. Anthony Bernard Boyd, 46 of Lafayette –Distribution of a Controlled Substance

16. Doris Boger, 32 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia

17. Brian Preston, 32 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia

18. Laterrance James, 37 of Lanett – Distribution of a Controlled Substance

19. David Lee Pope, 27 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia

20. Donald Wayne Watson, 25 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance x2 and Drug Paraphernalia

21. Paeton Clopp, 21 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance x2 and Drug Paraphernalia

22. Hunter Gauntt, 27 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Theft of Property 1st and Drug Paraphernalia

23. Davie Carter, 53 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance x2, Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Marijuana 2nd

24. Ginger Beaulieu, 40 of Valley – Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia

25. James Clinton Robinson, 45 of Valley – Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia

26. Pracilla Hubbard, 27 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance

27. Johnard Whitten, 46 of Valley – Pistol Without a Permit

28. Kaleena Hill, 34 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia

29. Jarred McCants, 21 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance x2 and Drug Paraphernalia

30. Lexus Burrows, 19 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance x2, Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia

31. Candace Brock, 29 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia

32. Mondreas Tolbert, 27 of Lanett – Distribution of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia

33. Juan Antonio Ramirez, 24 of Valley – Possession of Marijuana 2nd

34. Jeremy Wayne White, 45 of Valley – Possession of Marijuana 1st and Drug Paraphernalia

35. Taffie Meadows, 39 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance

36. Ashley Wolcott, 34 of Michigan – Possession of a Controlled Substance

37. Jeremy Meriweather, 33 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance

38. James Gordy, 45 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia

39. James Gordy, 30 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia

40. Brandon Greathouse, 22 of Valley – Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia

41. Dequeaze James, 38 of Lanett – Distribution of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia

42. Amir Ware, 23 of Valley – Possession of Marijuana 1st and Drug Paraphernalia

43. Amontre’l Todd, 19 of Lafayette – Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia

44. Qua’daijah Cooke, 21 of Valley – Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia

45. Benjamin Gathright, 21 of Valley – Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia

46. James Anthony Echols, 55 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance with intent, Possession of a Controlled Substance x2 and Drug Paraphernalia

47. Clayton Roberts, 30 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance x4

48. Comer Wayne Benbrook, 42 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance x4

49. Christopher Moore, 27 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance

50. Rachel Hall, 23 of Lafayette – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana 2nd

51. Adam Martin, 37 of LaGrange – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia

52. Steven Sanders, 40 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia

53. Patrick Adam Yarbrough, 34 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance X3 Possession of Marijuana 1st and Drug Paraphernalia

54. Fernandoe Perry, 26 of Atlanta – Drug Paraphernalia

55. James Gresham Allen, 24 of Roanoke – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia

56. Jeri Lauren Shaddix, 25 of Valley – Drug Paraphernalia

57. Marcus Alan Griffin, 31 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance x3 and Drug Paraphernalia

58. Kenneth Wayne Boyd, 39 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance x5

59. Quana Kavanagh, 35 of West Point – Possession of Marijuana 2nd

60. Norei Floyd, 31 of Lanett – Distribution of a Controlled Substance, Trafficking in Marijuana, Drug Paraphernalia and Chemical Endangerment x 6

61. Willie Vines, 69 of Lafayette – Possession of Marijuana 2nd Drug Paraphernalia and Illegal Alcohol Sales

62. Brian Michael Spears, 34 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance

63. Adam Moniz Jr., 42 of Lanett – Distribution of a Controlled Substance of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia

64. Amy Lynne Spears, 29 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia

65. Crystal Ann Taylor, 33 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance

66. Jason Ray Spears, 39 of Lanett – Possession of drug Paraphernalia

67. Cody Kirkland, 25 of Opelika – Drug Paraphernalia

68. Tunisha Brown, 42 of Columbus – Possession of a Controlled Substance x3 and Attempt to Elude

69. Justin Reeves, 28 of Columbus – Possession of a Controlled Substance x3, Giving False Name and Fugitive from Justice

70. Jason Phelmetta, 25 of Lanett – Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia

71. Clarence Perkins, 35 of Lanett – Distribution of a Controlled Substance

72. Jermarius Miles, 21 of Lanett – Possession of a Controlled Substance x2, Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia

73. Keitavious Heard, 28 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia

74. Scottie Lee Davis, 46 of Valley – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia