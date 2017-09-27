12 arrests and 118 charges in massive gang roundup in Columbus

The Columbus Police Department’s Burglary Theft Division has announced the arrest of several suspects with gang ties in the Columbus area. The suspects we arrest for property and firearm related crimes that occurred over the past several months. The investigation resulted in the arrest of 12 persons for 118 charges. Police cleared 33 residential burglaries, 7 Auto Thefts, one Burglary Second Degree, and seized eight guns. In addition officer recovered $159.840.00 dollars in stolen property. The arrest included eight adults and four juveniles. The juveniles included two 16 year olds, a 14 year old, and a 12 year old. The crimes include two burglaries were occupants of the home were shot at by the suspects.
All suspects were charged with Criminal Gang Activity along with their other charges.
Thomas Farley 18 4/22/99 6 charges
16-year-old male 21 charges
12-year-old male 10 charges
Kaleel Jones 17 04/11/00 18 Charges
Itavius Jones 19 09/01/97 27 charges
Tyler Marshall 17 09/06/99 7 charges
Clayton Perry 17 2 charges
16-year-old male 7 charges
14-year-old male 4 charges
Terndarious Thomas 22 04/03/95 4 charges
Trent Thomas 17 04/04/00 4 charges
Keithon Word 26 09/26/91 8 charges