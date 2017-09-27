12 arrests and 118 charges in massive gang roundup in Columbus

The Columbus Police Department’s Burglary Theft Division has announced the arrest of several suspects with gang ties in the Columbus area. The suspects we arrest for property and firearm related crimes that occurred over the past several months. The investigation resulted in the arrest of 12 persons for 118 charges. Police cleared 33 residential burglaries, 7 Auto Thefts, one Burglary Second Degree, and seized eight guns. In addition officer recovered $159.840.00 dollars in stolen property. The arrest included eight adults and four juveniles. The juveniles included two 16 year olds, a 14 year old, and a 12 year old. The crimes include two burglaries were occupants of the home were shot at by the suspects.

All suspects were charged with Criminal Gang Activity along with their other charges.

Thomas Farley 18 4/22/99 6 charges

16-year-old male 21 charges

12-year-old male 10 charges

Kaleel Jones 17 04/11/00 18 Charges

Itavius Jones  19 09/01/97 27 charges

Tyler Marshall  17 09/06/99 7 charges

Clayton Perry  17 2 charges

16-year-old male 7 charges

14-year-old male 4 charges

Terndarious Thomas  22 04/03/95 4 charges

Trent Thomas  17 04/04/00 4 charges

Keithon Word  26 09/26/91 8 charges

