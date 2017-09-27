1 dead after explosion at Augusta chemical plant

Associated Press Published:

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A man has died after an explosion at a chemical plant in Georgia.

The Augusta Chronicle reports Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen identified Wednesday’s victim as 29-year-old Steven Gonsalves, of Beech Island. Bowen says Gonsalves’ body will be sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Crime Lab for an autopsy.

Augusta Fire Chief Chris James says the blast happened at the DSM Resins plant and was caused by a welding accident. He says two other workers have been taken to a hospital after undergoing decontamination for chemical exposure.

No evacuation was necessary at the Augusta plant, which produces powder-coat paint resins.

DSM North America President Hugh Welsh says the three men were contractors working on site, not DSM employees.

