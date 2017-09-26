VP Mike Pence visits NASA’s Space Marshall Center

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Vice president Mike Pence toured NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama on Monday.

He was able to get an update on the progress of the space launch system rocket and international space station science operations.

The international space station is the world’s most sophisticated research outpost in space.

The Vice President was able to witness how the Marshall team works around clock 365 days a year, conducting research and experiments.

Some of the research includes helping scientists learn more on how to live and work in space for long periods of time.

The Vice President was also able to witness a test that was ran on the engine section of the space launch system.