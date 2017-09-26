VP Mike Pence visits NASA’s Space Marshall Center

By Published:

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Vice president Mike Pence toured NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama on Monday.

He was able to get an update on the progress of the space launch system rocket and international space station science operations.

The international space station is the world’s most sophisticated research outpost in space.

The Vice President was able to witness how the Marshall team works around clock 365 days a year, conducting research and experiments.

Some of the research includes helping scientists learn more on how to live and work in space for long periods of time.

The Vice President was also able to witness a test that was ran on the engine section of the space launch system.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s