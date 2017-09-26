Trump to head to Puerto Rico Tuesday to survey hurricane damage

(CBS) — President Trump announced he’ll be visiting Puerto Rico next week to survey damage sustained from Hurricane Maria, which has devastated the island, leaving millions without water, food and shelter.

Speaking at a meeting Tuesday with members of the Ways and Means Committee to discuss tax reform, Mr. Trump said that the island is “literally destroyed” but expressed confidence “they’ll be back.” He said the people of Puerto Rico “are important to all of us.”

“We’ve shipped massive amounts of food water and supplies to Puerto Rico, and we are continuing to do it on an hourly basis,” Mr. Trump added.

The president said he may also stop in the U.S. Virgin Islands during his visit.

Meanwhile, Mr. Trump touted his administration’s tax overhaul efforts, teasing a “big announcement” on Wednesday, when he says he will unveil a “comprehensive report” on the administration’s tax framework.

Mr. Trump called it a “very powerful document” aimed at simplifying the tax code and cutting taxes “tremendously” for the middle class.

He also told reporters that he was disappointed in “certain so-called Republicans” for failing to provide the necessary support of the Graham-Cassidy health care bill. Senator Susan Collins became the third senator to confirm a “no” vote on Monday, likely killing the bill’s chance at passage.

If Senators John McCain and Rand Paul remain firm in their “no” votes, the bill is almost certainly not going to pass the Senate. Sen. Ted Cruz had also said he was currently a “no vote,” and there are no Democrats who have said they would support the measure.

“We’ll see what happens, at some point there will be a repeal or replace but we’ll see whether that point is now or if it will be shortly thereafter,” Mr. Trump added.