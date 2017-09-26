Teala Stahl

Teala is excited to join WRBL News 3 as the new Morning Co-Anchor and Reporter. You can watch her along with Greg Loyd bright and early every weekday morning. It’s a good thing she loves coffee! Especially when the alarm goes off at 2:30 a.m.

Teala has several years of experience in the TV

news business. She was an Anchor and Reporter in Tampa, Florida before taking a break to spend more time with her children. She didn’t leave the business completely. During that time, Teala was able to do freelance work for different stations in Tampa Bay as well as commercials for local businesses. She also anchored and reported for stations in Maryland and in Texas.

Teala is no stranger to Southern Hospitality. She spent many childhood summers visiting family in South Georgia. Teala is a Florida girl and a University of North Florida graduate but grew up watching the Georgia Bulldogs and is a lifelong fan. Go Dawgs!

She loves to travel and is always searching for a new vacation destination. If you see her out and about, feel free to say “Hello” and if you have any story ideas, she would love to hear them. See you around town!