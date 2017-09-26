Sunny, hot & humid through Friday. Cooler this weekend.

Hot, humid and sunny weather lasts through the rest of the work week. Mornings start off clear, calm and mild in the upper 60s with afternoon highs heating to the lower 90s. A cold front will move through Thursday into Friday but it isn’t until Saturday when a second front moves through that we will feel a noticeable difference. By Saturday, afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Mornings cool to the upper 50s to lower 60s by Sunday morning. More seasonable temperatures like these last through the end of the weekend into this coming work week.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Maria has now weakened to a strong tropical storm at 70 miles per hour (as of 5pm update). It will bring rain, wind and storm surge to the Outer Banks of North Carolina overnight into tomorrow morning. It will then head east back into the Atlantic away from North Carolina and the United States through the rest of the week.