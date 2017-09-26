Senate Leadership fund to now back Moore

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A group that put millions of dollars behind Sen. Luther Strange in Alabama’s Senate race says it will now back Roy Moore.

Senate Leadership Fund President and CEO Steven Law said Tuesday that Moore won the nomination “fair and square.”

Law says Moore “has our support, as it is vital that we keep this seat in Republican hands.”

The group, which has ties to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, put millions of dollars behind Strange in the heated GOP primary with Moore.

Moore will face Democrat Doug Jones in December.