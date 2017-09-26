Man crashes homemade helicopter into Tampa-area house

ODESSA, Fla. (WTSP/CBS) — Authorities say a Florida man crashed his homemade helicopter into a house.

A Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office news release says 51-year-old Bradley Bates called 911 Monday evening after his small aircraft came to a rest on the roof of a Tampa-area home.

No one was inside at the time of the crash. A dog that was, wasn’t injured.

The chopper crashed about two miles from Bates’ home, reports WRBL News 3 sister station WTSP-TV. He’d made the aircraft from a kit, the station adds.

Bates was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

The cause of the crash wasn’t immediately known. The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration will investigate.