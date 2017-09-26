‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star charged with assaulting 16-year-old girl

Associated Press Published:
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 23: Tom Wopat attends the after party for the Broadway opening night of "The Trip To Bountiful" at Copacabana on April 23, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images)

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — A former star of the 1980s television show “The Dukes of Hazzard” who’s accused of groping a female cast member of a musical he was supposed to appear in now faces charges he indecently assaulted a 16-year-old girl in Massachusetts.

Court records show Tom Wopat is charged with assaulting the girl and a woman in July while rehearsing for the musical “42nd Street” at the Waltham-based Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston. The Boston Globe reports the charges were made public Tuesday.

A police report says Wopat allegedly hit the girl’s buttocks with his script, saying “nice butt.”

Wopat has pleaded not guilty to groping the woman.

Wopat played Luke Duke on the “The Dukes of Hazzard.”

Neither Wopat’s attorney nor his publicist has responded to a request seeking comment.

