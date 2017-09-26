Crossover voting in primary election considered voter fraud

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill released information reminding voters and poll workers that crossover voting is now considered voter fraud after a recent law declared it illegal.

The law states, “If an elector votes in a primary election, he or she may vote in a subsequent primary runoff election only if he or she voted in the primary election of the same political party for which the runoff election is being held.”

According to Merrill, any person who attempts to vote, or knowingly votes, or assists someone else in voting when they are not eligible to vote in that election is committing a Class C felony.

A Class C felony carries a minimum sentence of one year and one day.

If you observe any activity that may be considered voter fraud, please call (334) 242-7210 or visit stopvoterfraudnow.com.