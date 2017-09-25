Students packing snacks to feed weekend need

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. — Some school children who don’t get enough to eat on the weekends are getting a helping hand from a young dynamic duo that’s committed to serving their community.

Saint Nicholas Episcopal Church near Hamilton is a place where souls are fed each Sunday. But on other days, the church sanctuary becomes a staging area for packing bags that feed the hungry. The program is called back snacks and it’s designed to provide food for the weekend for Harris County students who need it.

Grant Flynn is a senior at Harris County High. He and Emily King spearhead the program. Grant’s sister, Caitlyn, actually came up with the idea two years ago as her senior project.

“At first to be honest, I felt obligated to do it because my sister did it. But then as time went on, I just felt like I was doing something right and doing something good. And if you’re not contributing something good that lasts then what’s the point,” says Grant.

Emily has helped out from the beginning. She is now a sophomore at Columbus State University and enrolled in their servant leadership class. She says this outreach project gives her the perfect outlet for what she’s learning.

“Just coming together and doing what we can for those children and doing what we can for others…that’s where it comes in,” says Emily.

Emily and Grant are joined by other students and members of St. Nicholas to get the snacks bagged and ready for delivery to the schools. Rector Jeff Jackson is thankful this opportunity came along.

“I think it’s such a tangible way we can be the hands and feet of Jesus,” says Rector Jeff Jackson.

And the Rector is highly complimentary of the two students who are heading up the program.

“St. Nicholas partners with them and oversees finances and things like that for them. But other than that, Grant and Emily have done it all,” says Rector Jackson. “They’re building themselves into the leadership that Harris County needs.”

Grant and Emily have a system in place that’s like a well-oiled machine. They both understand the positive impact their efforts are having.

“Studies have shown that when food insecurity is helped and alleved in the home life that they perform better at school. But I also think it goes beyond that…that they’re just living better lives,” says Grant.