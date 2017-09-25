Reaction to President Trump’s NFL protest statement

COLUMBUS, GA- President Trump is now suggesting football owners fire players who choose to take a knee protesting the National Anthem.

“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners when somebody disrespects our flag say get that son of a b**** off the field right now, he’s fired,” President Trump said.

The president was referring to former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick and other NFL players who took a knee during the National Anthem to protest the killings of African Americans at the hands of police.

Sunday, some in the Valley responded to Trump’s strong statement about the protest.

“We fought for the very right for these people to express their views that’s the whole point. When people want to burn flags, yes it upsets me as a veteran and as an American but that’s what soldiers fight for the rights for,” Robert Gude said.

Jermaine Clifford said he believes the president was out of line.

“It wasn’t right for him to do it and the vocabulary he chose wasn’t in his place and to kind of criticize peaceful protest,” said Jermaine Clifford.

One man said, he can understand why some might be offended by Trump’s tone.

“President Trump using curse language may be offensive to a particular audience of people, however I am not directly offended. People have the right to make actions to support what they believe in,” Travis Hall said.

A belief President Trump appeared to be totally against.

:”Total disrespect of everything that we stand for,” said President Trump.