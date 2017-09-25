QB Eason moving closer to return from injury for No. 7 Dogs

By Published:
Georgia quarterback Jacob Eason (10) during the Bulldogs' session on the Woodruff Practice Fields in Athens, Ga., on Monday, July 31, 2017. (Photo by Steven Colquitt)

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Jacob Eason could be moving closer to playing again for No. 7 Georgia.

Coach Kirby Smart said Monday to “possibly count on Eason” playing this week at Tennessee. Eason could return if he continues to recover from a left knee injury he suffered the first week of the season.

Smart wouldn’t say if a healthy Eason would reclaim the starting job from Jake Fromm.

Fromm has quickly taken a firm hold on the position. The freshman is 3-0 as a starter, including two wins over Top 25 teams — at Notre Dame and in last week’s surprising 31-3 rout of then-No. 17 Mississippi State.

Georgia (4-0, 1-0 Southeastern Conference) is moving up in the polls and there may be no reason to change starting quarterbacks and possibly disrupt momentum on offense.

