LaGrange investigating possible arson on Horace King Street

LAGRANGE, Ga. — The LaGrange Fire Department is looking into a possible arson case that started Sunday morning.

A press release says firefighters were called to contain a blaze in the 500 block of Horace King Street. Fire officials say they moved towards the smoke at the back of the home and were able to contain the fire.

The statement says the house was abandoned at the time and there were no utilities running to it, which is why arson is a high possibility.

Police are now on the case as well.

Anyone with information on the fire should call the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603.