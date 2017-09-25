Hurricane relief supplies bound for south Florida

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Hurricane Irma victims in south Florida are getting some much needed help, thanks to folks in the Chattahoochee Valley.

Thousands of pounds of relief supplies are soon heading south. 35 pallets of water, baby supplies, medical supplies and clothing were loaded into two trailers Monday. Two other trailers full of relief supplies were recently taken to help Hurricane Harvey victims in Texas.

The effort was spearheaded by a Midland man, Mike Shipp, who organized the drive after Harvey hit Texas. Shipp says he was amazed at how many people wanted to give.

“The support I’ve gotten from this local populace has been overwhelming. It’s humbled me to think that people from this area care so much about people they’ve never met before,” says Shipp.

Southeastern Freight Lines volunteered to haul the supplies to Miami for free, where they’ll then be distributed.