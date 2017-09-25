Heat not letting up

The heat of summer is not going away anytime soon. Temperatures will likely hit or top 90 degrees for at least the first four days this week, with nights that may not drop much below 70º at least through Thursday. From September 6th through the 13th, Columbus had a nice spell of prematurely mild fall-like weather, around the time of Hurricane Irma, but after that the August-type heat has returned under the influence of a monster upper ridge that has remained anchored over the eastern half of the country.

This ridge will finally give way and allow the approach of a cold front by Thursday. The initial front will not bring much more than a minor drop in humidity, but a second shot of cooler air should follow for the weekend with slightly below normal temperatures by Sunday as we move into the month of October.

Hurricane Maria will remain at sea, but give a shot of winds and high surf along with possibly a few squalls along North Carolina’s Outer Banks and near the Delmarva peninsula in the Mid-Atlantic.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast