Fort Mitchell man dies in crash on Old Seale Highway

By Published:
(File: CBS Miami)

SEALE, Ala. — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirms a Fort Mitchell man is dead after he was involved in a crash Saturday.

A press release says 42-year-old Dustin William Brede was driving his Harley-Davidson motorcycle on Old Seale Highway when he hit an embankment around 2 p.m. The statement says Brede was pronounced dead on the scene which was neat the intersection with U.S. 431. The accident was about 14 miles south of Phenix City.

Alabama state troopers say no additional information is available at this time. The crash remains under investigation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s