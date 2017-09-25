Fort Mitchell man dies in crash on Old Seale Highway

SEALE, Ala. — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirms a Fort Mitchell man is dead after he was involved in a crash Saturday.

A press release says 42-year-old Dustin William Brede was driving his Harley-Davidson motorcycle on Old Seale Highway when he hit an embankment around 2 p.m. The statement says Brede was pronounced dead on the scene which was neat the intersection with U.S. 431. The accident was about 14 miles south of Phenix City.

Alabama state troopers say no additional information is available at this time. The crash remains under investigation.