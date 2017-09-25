Dry will lead to more heat

Today we managed to make it to 91 degrees, with the majority of our rain coming from Irma earlier this month on the eleventh, we will be hard pressed seeing any more like this in the forecast, coming up.
Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast
