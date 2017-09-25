3 stabbed in 2 incidents in Alabama lockup

CLIO, Ala. (AP) — Investigators are looking into the stabbing of three inmates in two separate assaults at an Alabama prison.

A state news release says both incidents were reported Friday at the Easterling Correctional Facility in Clio.

The Alabama Department of Corrections said two inmates were stabbed with a makeshift knife during a fight that broke out around 12:30 p.m. Charges were pending against a 24-year-old inmate in that incident. He was identified as 24-year-old Chandler Lavecus Boone, serving a 50-year sentence for a 2013 murder conviction. The inmates were reported in stable condition.

Another inmate was stabbed Friday at 8:15 p.m. in an unrelated incident. His wound was not life-threatening.

The department says three inmates are suspects in that stabbing. Their names were not released.

Easterling remained on lockdown Monday.