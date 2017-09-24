WORK WEEK: Sunny, hot & rain-free to start

Warm temperatures start and end the work week. Sunny and rain-free conditions continue through Thursday with afternoon highs in the lower 90s and feeling more like summer than fall. Rain chances increase some Friday afternoon and evening ahead of a cold front that will move through by Saturday. Saturday also has a chance for a few stray showers earlier in the day as the front heads farther south.

Temperatures will finally feel more seasonable and cooler with lower humidity by Sunday – right on time for the start of October.

HURRICANE MARIA UPDATE: Maria is now a Category 2 Hurricane is expected to weaken as it tracks farther north over cooler water in the south Atlantic. Tropical Storm and Storm Surge Watches have been issued for portions of North Carolina’s coast and the Outer Banks. Wind, rough surf and storm surge possible as early as Tuesday for those areas. Maria will then continue to weaken and steer away from North Carolina later Wednesday. Maria poses no threat to Columbus or the state of Georgia.