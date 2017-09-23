WATCH: PrepZone Highlights Week 6

COLUMBUS, Ga – Below are the scores and highlights from Week 6 of the PrepZone:
AHSAA Scoreboard
CLASS 7A
Alma Bryant 34, Mary Montgomery 26
Auburn 48, Enterprise 17
Bob Jones 34, Huntsville 20
Central-Phenix City 62, Smiths Station 7
Davidson 17, Theodore 0
Fairhope 20, Daphne 17
Gadsden City 19, Grissom 0
Hewitt-Trussville 49, Buckhorn 0
Hoover 63, Tuscaloosa County 0
McGill-Toolen Catholic 35, Foley 13
Mountain Brook 51, Spain Park 50 (2 OT)
Vestavia Hills 32, Huffman 12
CLASS 6A
Athens 28, Florence 24
Austin 56, Columbia 0
Benjamin Russell 19, Opelika 14
Blount 41, B.C. Rain 8
Clay-Chalkville 45, Center Point 0
Cullman 20, Fort Payne 16
Hazel Green 41, Decatur 38
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 27, McAdory 7
Jackson-Olin 42, John Carroll Catholic 7
Muscle Shoals 21, Hartselle 7
Oxford 43, Albertville 0
Park Crossing 35, Russell County 0
Paul Bryant 45, Selma 8
Pinson Valley 35, Jasper 0
Ramsay 32, Parker 7
Saraland 51, Robertsdale 14
Shades Valley 30, Hueytown 20
Sidney Lanier 20, Carver-Montgomery 11
Southside-Gadsden 24, Fairley, GA 6
Spanish Fort 51, Baldwin County 28
Stanhope Elmore 25, Northview 19
Wetumpka 56, Chilton County 19
CLASS 5A
Ardmore 42, St. John Paul II Catholic 21
Beauregard 47, Talladega 6
Briarwood Christian 23, Fairfield 6
Brooks 42, Lawrence County 35
Carroll 35, Eufaula 23
Central-Clay County 42, Cleburne County 6
Charles Henderson 42, B.T. Washington 0
Citronelle 35, Faith Academy 14
Crossville 61, Douglas 14
Curry 20, Springville 7
Dallas County 32, Sumter Central 18
Demopolis 21, Calera 17
Etowah 14, Alexandria 0
Greenville 28, Rehobeth 13
Guntersville 45, Scottsboro 0
Lee-Huntsville 35, East Limestone 7
Lincoln 24, Valley 14
Mae Jemison 56, Russellville 10
Mortimer Jordan 34, Fairview 3
Pleasant Grove 14, Moody 0
St. Clair County 34, Woodlawn 14
St. Paul’s Episcopal 34, Dothan 14
Wenonah 52, Shelby County 8
West Point 49, Corner 42
CLASS 4A
Alabama Christian 35, Trinity Presbyterian 21
Bibb County 33, Oak Grove 7
Cherokee County 44, Oneonta 41
Childersburg 14, Elmore County 7
Cordova 26, Good Hope 14
Dadeville 48, Holtville 26
DAR 55, New Hope 0
Deshler 48, Priceville 10
Hale County 73, Holtville 0
Haleyville 10, Winfield 7
Hokes Bluff 49, White Plains 19
Jacksonville 41, Anniston 12
Leeds 22, Handley 20
Madison Academy 38, Westminster Christian 2
Munford 19, Tallassee 6
Northside 33, West Blocton 6
Saint James 51, Ashford 0
Saks 48, Ashville 13
Sardis 19, North Jackson 14
Sipsey Valley 14, Greensboro 12
UMS-Wright 28, Satsuma 0
W.S. Neal 67, Calhoun 0
CLASS 3A
American Christian 17, Greene County 0
Bayside Academy 38, Excel 14
Beulah 46, Central Coosa 0
Colbert Heights 27, Lexington 7
Flomaton 20, Cottage Hill Christian 7
Gordo 49, Carbon Hill 6
Hillcrest-Evergreen 22, Clarke County 15
Lauderdale County 29, Clements 0
Mobile Christian 35, T.R. Miller 21
Montgomery Academy 62, B.B. Comer 6
Opp 30, Houston Academy 19
Piedmont 48, Pleasant Vallry 13
Pike County 28, Southside-Selma 15
Plainview 37, Geraldine 14
Providence Christian 13, Geneva 0
Randolph County 40, Glencoe 14
Sylvania 40, North Sand Mountain 20
West Morgan 42, Colbert County 41
Wicksburg 46, Straughn 0
CLASS 2A
Aliceville 36, Verbena 0
Ariton 45, Barbour County 20
Cleveland 20, Winston County 8
Collinsville 55, Asbury 0
Falkville 63, Cold Springs 7
Francis Marion 30, Billingsey 20
Fyffe 48, Ider 0
Horseshoe Bend 28, Ranburne 15
J.U. Blacksher 24, Washington County 23
LaFayette 34, Woodland 12
Lamar County 48, Hatton 18
Lanett 43, Reeltown 20
Leroy 48, Choctaw County 12
Mars Hill Bible 21, Sheffield 13
New Brockton 42, Central-Hayneville 20
Red Bay 24, Belmont, MS 7
Samson 20, Cottonwood 14
Sulligent 35, Phil Campbell 6
Tarrant 44, West End 21
Thorsby 28, R.C. Hatch 22
Vincent 38, Fayetteville 7
Westbrook Christian 28, Section 21
CLASS 1A
Cedar Bluff 54, Woodville 0
Decatur Heritage 28, R.A. Hubbard 0
Donoho 56, Coosa Christian 7
Georgiana 26, Brantley 15
Hackleburg 47, Waterloo 26
Houston County 41, Pleasant Home 6
Hubbertville 6, Berry 0
Isabella 51, Highland Home 15
Lynn 21, Addison 18
Maplesville 63, Ellwood Christian 0
Marengo 38i, A.L. Johnson 0
Marion County 35, Brilliant 14
Meek 52, Gaylesville 6
Millry 23, Linden 15
Notasulga 46, Autaugaville 6
Phillips 48, Shoals Christian 18
Spring Garden 42, Valley Head 6
Sumiton Christian 50, Southeastern 13
Sweet Water 61, J.F. Shields 8
Talladega County Central 54, Victory Christian 42
Georgia Scores
Friday’s Scores
By The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL
Adairsville 49, Murray County 30
Alcovy 35, Forest Park 6
Alexander 28, New Manchester 16
Aquinas 9, Calvary Day 3
Archer 37, Roswell 26
Athens Academy 53, Towns County 13
Augusta Christian 43, Oakbrook Prep, S.C. 0
Bainbridge 51, Sarasota, Fla. 0
Banks County 35, Monticello 21
Benedictine Military 27, Vidalia 7
Berrien 34, Early County 14
Bessemer Academy, Ala. 20, Deerfield-Windsor 7
Bethlehem Christian Academy 62, Dominion Christian 0
Bleckley County 21, Northeast-Macon 7
Blessed Trinity 45, McCallie, Tenn. 19
Bradwell Institute 10, Long County 7
Bremen 51, Coahulla Creek 0
Brooks County 49, Monroe 0
Brookstone 42, Greenville 16
Brookwood 63, Berkmar 6
Brunswick 44, South Effingham 13
Burke County 35, Effingham County 19
Cairo 30, Shaw 7
Calhoun 40, North Murray 13
Carrollton 41, Woodland Cartersville 6
Cartersville 41, Cedartown 7
Carver-Columbus 20, Westover 0
Cedar Grove 41, Westminster 10
Central-Carrollton 32, LaGrange 6
Charlton County 35, Turner County 14
Chattahoochee 30, Dunwoody 14
Chattooga 40, Gordon Central 0
Chestatee 41, Habersham Central 37
Clarke Central 48, Cedar Shoals 7
Clinch County 42, Wilcox County 7
Coffee 31, Tift County 30
Colquitt County 27, Valdosta 0
Columbia 65, Clarkston 0
Commerce 35, Athens Christian 0
Concord First Assembly, N.C. 43, Rabun Gap-Nachoochee 19
Crisp County 36, Spencer 0
Darlington 43, Bowdon 21
Decatur 48, Grady 21
Dodge County 38, Southwest Macon 14
Dorchester Academy, S.C. 36, Bethesda Academy 22
Douglas County 30, Hughes 27
Douglass 41, Osborne 0
Dublin 53, East Laurens 0
East Hall 42, Lumpkin County 14
Edmund Burke 33, Pinewood Christian 9
Elbert County 56, Putnam County 7
Emanuel County Institute 48, Treutlen 13
Evans 45, Baldwin 2
Flowery Branch 54, Johnson-Gainesville 6
Frederica 40, Trinity Christian-Dublin 27
Gatewood 34, Augusta Prep 8
Glascock County 42, Pataula Charter 16
Glenn Hills 6, T.W. Josey 0
Gordon Lee 33, Christian Heritage 14
Grayson 74, International-Broward, Fla. 0
Greater Atlanta Christian 47, Union County 7
Greenbrier 37, Cross Creek 0
Grovetown 29, Richmond Academy 0
Hardaway 41, Columbus 14
Harlem 49, Butler 14
Harrison 27, Allatoona 10
Heard County 35, Temple 14
Hebron Christian Academy 48, Riverside Military Academy 7
Heritage School 59, Holy Spirit 8
Heritage-Catoosa 49, Gilmer 0
Hillgrove 37, South Gwinnett 32
Houston County 27, Spalding 7
Irwin County 21, Telfair County 14
Islands 37, Johnson-Savannah 14
Jeff Davis 27, Metter 7
Jefferson 33, Gainesville 3
Jefferson County 62, Westside-Augusta 6
Jenkins 31, Southeast Bulloch 21
John Milledge 49, Briarwood 13
Johns Creek 38, Northview 21
Jones County 34, Eagle’s Landing 26
Kell 28, Cass 10
Kennesaw Mountain 49, Forsyth Central 42, OT
Lakeview Academy 35, Providence Christian 14
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 17, Haralson County 14
Lambert 36, Wheeler 27
Lanier 36, St. Pius X 33
Lee County 49, Thomas County Central 0
Liberty County 14, New Hampstead 13
Locust Grove 43, Hampton 17
Loganville 21, Walnut Grove 17
Lovejoy 41, Drew 33
Lovett 42, Towers 8
Lowndes 55, Shiloh 0
Macon County 27, Taylor County 22
Madison County 49, Franklin County 21
Manchester 30, Marion County 0
Marietta 18, Campbell 14
Marist 58, Chamblee 0
Maynard Jackson 27, Banneker 10
McEachern 38, Camden County 13
McIntosh 27, Riverdale 8
McNair 27, Stone Mountain 14
Meadowcreek 42, Lakeside-Atlanta 28
Mill Creek 45, Collins Hill 13
Model 21, Armuchee 7
Monroe Area 42, Apalachee 0
Montgomery County 24, Brantley County 20
Morgan County 41, Lamar County 21
Mount Vernon 42, Landmark Christian 14
Newton 48, Heritage-Conyers 17
Norcross 37, Central Gwinnett 7
North Cobb 24, Pebblebrook 21, OT
North Gwinnett 27, Mountain View 14
North Hall 13, Fannin County 0
North Paulding 32, Cherokee 0
Northgate 28, South Paulding 14
Northside-Warner Robins 23, Ware County 14
Pace Academy 35, Redan 12
Peach County 35, Westside-Macon 7
Peachtree Ridge 17, Discovery 0
Pelham 42, Miller County 38
Pepperell 24, Coosa 20
Perry 31, Veterans 20
Pope 12, North Atlanta 7
Portal 45, Wheeler County 22
Prince Avenue Christian 28, George Walton 14
Rabun County 49, West Hall 8
Ridgeland 48, Northwest Whitfield 7
Ringgold 31, Sonoraville 28
Riverwood 41, Lithia Springs 16
Rockmart 32, Dade County 0
Rome 62, Paulding County 0
Savannah Memorial Day 48, Windsor 0
Schley County 36, Dooly County 35
Social Circle 41, Oglethorpe County 7
South Cobb 35, Sprayberry 21
South Forsyth 37, Lassiter 20
Southeast Whitfield 48, LaFayette 26
Southland 24, Tiftarea 0
Southwest Georgia Academy 34, Westwood 0
Starr’s Mill 49, Morrow 24
Stephens County 33, Hart County 21
Stephenson 38, Mundy’s Mill 14
Stratford 24, Lincoln County 13
Strong Rock Christian 21, Our Lady of Mercy 16
Swainsboro 66, Bryan County 21
Tattnall Square 35, Washington-Wilkes 30
Thomasville 40, Cook 34
Toombs County 20, Bacon County 14
Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 61, Loganville Christian 6
Trion 31, North Cobb Christian 6
Troup County 48, Chapel Hill 12
Tucker 44, MLK Jr. 0
Valwood 27, Brookwood School 0
Villa Rica 24, Hiram 21, OT
Walker 29, St. Francis 14
Walton 34, Dacula 20
Warner Robins 31, West Laurens 9
Wayne County 30, Pierce County 8
Wesleyan 42, Holy Innocents’ 7
West Forsyth 20, Newnan 10
Westfield 27, Westminster-Augusta 7
White County 45, Dawson County 42
Whitewater 40, Griffin 16
Winder-Barrow 17, North Oconee 14
Woodstock 49, North Forsyth 17
Woodward Academy 21, Salem 13
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Dougherty vs. Albany, ccd.