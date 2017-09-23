Truck loads of food donated to Feeding The Valley Food Bank

COLUMBUS, GA – Many people were at Feeding The Valley Food Bank Saturday as Winn-Dixie donated five truck loads of produce to the non-profit organization.

Like many in the Valley, they lost power during Tropical Storm Irma, so instead of throwing it away, they decided to give back to those in need.

“I’m going to take some home and give to those in need first.”, says James Miller, Recieved Donations

Miller told News 3’s Ken Martin, he’s grateful for the generosity coming from Winn-Dixie and Feeding The Valley.

“Fantastic, with everything going on around the world and with the recent storms all the bad things that are happening, Winn-Dixie stepped up and did something good.”, says Miller

Many volunteers outside Feeding The Valley, decided to step up and help.

“This is only the second time we’ve ever done this and hopefully we’ll have a success and do this again and feed more people and serve the people who are food challenged. We’ve had people come here who did not have food for that night.”, says West Driver, Uptown Outreach

Volunteers say it’s nice to see the community coming together to help, including churches.

“They are taking food to other families in that ministry, and then we had some people that came out that they had family members that couldn’t come out so they bought that stuff for like two and three families to take back to their families.”, says Stephanie Kelly, Volunteer

Families who they’re counting their blessings.

“We thank God that he has kept us from that particular need especially at this time.”, says Miller

Driver says with donations coming from Winn-Dixie and other organizations, they were able to serve 490 households. That’s a breakdown of more than 1,640 people.