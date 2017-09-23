Sunny & warm through the work week

We keep in similar warm, rain-free conditions for a bit. Sunday will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the upper 80s. Warm weather lasts through the coming work week with afternoon highs in the lower 90s and sunny skies. A strong cold front will move through Friday into Saturday – bringing cooler temperatures, lower humidity and taste of fall to end the month of September and head into October by this coming weekend. A chance of showers and a few storms will increase Friday into Saturday ahead of the cold front before sunny, dry conditions return for Sunday. Temperatures will cool to the upper 50s and lower 60s in the morning with afternoon highs in the lower 80s and feeling like it by this time next weekend.

HURRICANE MARIA UPDATE: Hurricane Maria is east of the Bahamas and a major hurricane as a Category 3. Max sustained winds as of the 5 p.m. update are 115 miles per hour. Maria will steer clear of Florida and us in Georgia as it tracks farther north in the south Atlantic. As it heads over cooler water, it will weaken. It could *possibly* bring some wind and rain off the east coast of North Carolina and Virginia Wednesday into Thursday, but right now – does not look to pose an extreme threat. From there, it is expected to track farther north and east out into the Atlantic and away from the United States.