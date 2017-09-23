No. 1 Alabama Football Opens SEC Play with Dominating, 59-0, Win at Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE – A stout running game coupled with a stifling defense led the No. 1 University of Alabama football team to a 59-0 win at Vanderbilt in the Crimson Tide’s Southeastern Conference opener.

Alabama (4-0, 1-0) rolled up 496-rushing yards, the most in head coach Nick Saban’s UA tenure, to go with a program-best 38 total first downs in the victory. The Tide collected 677 total yards of offense and came away with six rushing touchdowns, two receiving scores and a field goal to tally the final result.

Junior running back Damien Harris led the rushing attack with a career-best 151 yards on 12 carries and three touchdowns. Junior running back Bo Scarbrough added 79 yards on 11 carries, including two touchdowns. Seven other Alabama players rushed the ball, including another rushing touchdown by freshman running back Brian Robinson, Jr.

Playing exclusively in the second half, freshman quarterback Tua Tagovailoa tallied 103 yards on 8-of-10 passing and two touchdowns, one to rookie wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and the other to another freshman, wide receiver Devonta Smith.

The Crimson Tide defense limited the Commodores to 78 total yards of offense, including a stingy 40 yards on the ground and 38 passing yards. Senior linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton led the defense with five tackle, including two solo stops.

Alabama returns home to Bryant-Denny Stadium next Saturday to take on Ole Miss at 8 p.m. CT on ESPN.