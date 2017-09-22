Timeline for Puerto Rico regaining power unclear after devastating storm damage

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — U.S. military officials say it is still impossible to know how long it will take for communication and power to be restored in Puerto Rico.

Air Force Reserve Maj. Gen. Derek P. Rydholm said at the Pentagon on Friday that the military is flying in mobile communications systems to assist. Still, he acknowledged that based on the volume of power outages, it will be some time before people in Puerto Rico will be able to communicate with their families outside the island.

Brig. Gen. Diana Holland of the Army Corps of Engineers says that 95-100 percent of the island is still without power.

Until today, Rydholm said, “there was no real understanding at all of the gravity of the situation.”

Rydholm and Holland both said that so far they were not aware of any security problems such as looting in Puerto Rico.