PCPD seeks 2 armed and dangerous carjacking suspects

By Published:

PHENIX CITY, Ala. — The Phenix City Police Department announces a search for two suspects in an armed carjacking.

A release sent out Friday says the two men approached the victim in the 100 block of Misty Forest Drive around midnight. The victim says he was driving his 2012 Nissan Armada when one suspect came up to his window with a gun.

Both men forced the victim out of the car before driving it away. Police now ask for your help identifying the two suspects. They are still believed to be driving the stolen white 2012 Nissan Armada with the Alabama license plate “57DG324”.

Please remember the suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information please contact Inv. Pinto at (334) 448-2819 or Lt. Lassiter at (334) 448-2837.

