News 3 PrepZone Preview: Week 6 2017

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Week 6 represents the halfway point of the regular season, and a shift to region play. Wins mean more now, as losses now impact a team’s chances of playing in the playoffs in November. We have several big match-ups mentioned below, plus we’ll look at our teams that are “Hitting The Road” this week.

Included in this week’s show:

A preview of the 2017 edition of the “Backyard Brawl” between Smiths Station and #1 Central.

Marion County looks to upset #3 Manchester on the road in a battle of the unbeaten.

Columbus and Hardaway both look to get their second win of the year and pick up an important region win in our Game of the Week.

And after all of the games are done, join us on the PrepZone at 11:15/10:15 central on News 3 and wrbl.com as Brendan Robertson and Natalie Peluchette go through all the scores and highlights from around the Chattahoochee Valley.

