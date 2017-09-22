Kim fires off insults at Trump and hints at weapons test

By Published:
FILE - This combination of photos shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on April 15, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea, left, and U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington on April 29, 2017. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E, Pablo Martinez Monsivais, Files)

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has lobbed a string of insults at President Donald Trump, calling him a “mentally deranged U.S. dotard” and hinting at a frightening new weapon test.

The fact that it’s the first time for a North Korean leader to issue such a direct statement has raised the international nuclear standoff to a new level.

Kim says in his Friday statement that Trump will “pay dearly” for his recent threat to destroy North Korea. Kim calls Trump “a rogue and a gangster fond of playing with fire.”

Kim’s foreign minister later said North Korea may test a hydrogen bomb in the Pacific Ocean to fulfill Kim’s vow to take the “highest-level” action against the United States.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s