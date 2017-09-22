Fall official arrives, but summer stays around a little longer

Fall officially started Friday at 4:02 p.m. The Autumnal Equinox represents the time at which the sun’s direct rays are over the equator, and the earth experiences equal day and night. As the sun moves into the southern hemisphere, our days will continue to get shorter until the solstice occurs on December 21.

An upper ridge of high pressure over the eastern United States is preventing the southward push of any major cold fronts deep into the south. We will remain warm and some what dry as we get into the weekend. Just a slight chance of rain Saturday but will be hit and miss through the afternoon and evening. Rain chances don’t return until later portions of the week. Temperatures through the forecast period will be above average for this time of year.