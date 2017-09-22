Fall equinox arrives, summer stays

The autumnal equinox occurs at 4:02 PM today, September 22. That represents the time at which the sun’s direct rays are over the equator, and the earth experiences equal day and night. As the sun moves into the southern hemisphere, our days will continue to get shorter until the solstice occurs on December 21.

The change of seasons in the weather, however, is going to have to wait a bit longer. The upper ridge over the eastern U.S. is preventing the southward push of any major cold fronts deep into the South. Most every year in late September we experience a strong front that brings a transition to warm days, cooler nights, and lower humidity which lasts through the season. This year, it appears that cold front is going to arrive right at the end of the month, most likely by next weekend. Until then, we will see continued above normal temperatures and dry weather with considerable atmospheric moisture.

Look for a warm weekend with temperatures rising to near the 90-degree mark both Saturday and Sunday. An isolated shower is possible late in the day on Friday, then we fall into a stretch of dry weather and more heat next week.

