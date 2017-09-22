Auburn University announces new late night bus security one week after alleged rape

AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn University announces Friday new security measures for the Tiger Ten late night bus service. The university’s contractor, First Transit, will implement a program that includes hiring a security firm to place security personnel on each bus.

The new security measures come after security footage caught an alleged rape on the back of one of the campus buses. The suspects were arrested and fired from the transit system, but questions still flooded the university on how it intended to ensure future student safety.

Friday’s press release says First Transit employees at Auburn will be trained in the university’s Green Dot Bystander Intervention program by Oct. 30. The program trains individuals in how to interrupt and prevent acts of violence.

The release adds subsequently hired First Transit employees will also go through training before being placed into active service.

First Transit is also set to provide a trained employee to monitor the real-time camera system on the Tiger Ten late night buses and report any suspicious or dangerous activity to the Auburn Police Division.

The announcement also says First Transit will work with the university to promote the TransLoc real-time bus tracking system’s feature in which students can communicate to the university about their trip and/or their driver.