Warm weather continues for the start of Autumn

With the arrival of Autumn on Friday, it sure won’t feel like it. The continued hot weather still be persistent thanks to a huge ridge of high pressure over the eastern portion of the county. Afternoon highs will be roughly five degrees above average and only slightly cooler over the weekend but only into the upper 80s.

The ridge will weaken slightly and will likely see some shower and thunderstorms develop across the Chattahoochee Valley Friday and Saturday afternoon. Coverage will be isolated so not everyone will get wet or some relief from the heat.

 

Models are hinting at a stronger cold front sometime around the end of next week that would bring cooler air, lower humidity, and more fall-like days; that transition typically takes place almost every year around this time.

