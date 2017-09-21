Warm, dry weather stuck in place

Thanks to the presence of a huge ridge of high pressure over the eastern half of the country, our weather is going to change little as we officially move into a new season with the arrival of Friday’s autumnal equinox. Temperatures will continue above normal with only slight moderation over the weekend, and dew points in the 60s will keep the humidity rather like summer as well.

The combination of heat and a weakness in the upper ridge could allow for the development of showers and thunderstorms in the area today and again on Friday, with only isolated coverage anticipated. Over the weekend and into the first part of next week, it’s likely to be dry.

Models are hinting at a stronger cold front sometime around the end of next week that would bring cooler air, lower humidity, and more fall-like days; that transition typically takes place most every year around this time.

Hurricane Maria is headed over water but close enough to bring stormy conditions to the Dominican Republic and Turks and Caicos Islands over the next two days. Maria restrengthened to a Category 3 early this morning.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast