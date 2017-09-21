Smiths Station High School parents protest ban on prayer at football games

LEE COUNTY, Ala. — Smiths Station High School parents are raising a storm over a county school system ban against a tradition of large group prayers at football games.

The Lee County School system banned using the stadium loud speakers to recite the Lord’s Prayer before events as of September 11.

The school system’s move is in response to a letter from The Freedom from Religion Foundation sent in to Superintendent James McCoy on August 31. The letter reads in part:

“… It is illegal for a public school to sponsor religious messages at school athletics events … The supreme court has specifically struck down invocations given over the loudspeaker at public school athletic events, even when student-led.”

A letter from the Lanier Ford Shaver & Payne P.C. law office on behalf of the school district later responded that Superintendent McCoy advised all school principals in the county to abide by the current law.

Parents who have been reciting the prayer with their students before games for years now turn to social media in protest.

An online following shows dozens plan to gather at Friday night’s away-game against Central High School and recite the prayer after the moment of silence.

