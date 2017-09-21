Plans for John B. Amos Cancer Center to expand

By Published:

COLUMBUS, Ga.–To keep up with the high demand for cancer treatments, Columbus Regional Health is expanding its cancer center to nearly twice its size.

About 90,000 patients visit the John B. Amos Cancer Center each year and that number keeps growing.

While it’s unsettling that more people are getting cancer, the good news to be found is that more people are living after their cancer diagnoses.

With the expansion, additional programs and services will be created.

That means more jobs will be created at the cancer center.

