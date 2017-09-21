No. 2 Columbus State upset by North Georgia 3-2 in home opener

COLUMBUS – In the opening home match of the 2017 season, the second-ranked Columbus State University women’s soccer team fell 3-2 at the hands of North Georgia. The Peach Belt Conference match was played at the Walden Soccer Complex.

The loss snaps CSU’s nation-leading 34-match home unbeaten streak and is the first home loss for the Lady Cougars since falling in 2013, also to UNG.

“We just weren’t good enough tonight,” head coach Jay Entlich said. “We will take this one as a coaching staff because we didn’t prepare them well enough.

“Fortunately, it’s still early in the season and we get another chance to get back out there on Saturday against a very good UNC Pembroke team.”

North Georgia (4-1-2, 2-0-0 PBC) came flying out of the gates, heading home a goal in the second minute of action to jump out in front.

Columbus State (3-1-0, 1-1-0) equalized less than three minutes later as Hugrun Elvarsdottir played a pass across the top of the box that allowed Cassandra Wade to find the upper left corner to level the score.

The Lady Cougars dominated possession over the next 20 minutes, however the match remained even at one thanks to a big save from the UNG keeper in the 23rd minute.

The Nighthawks pushed back in front behind a goal in the 30th minute and the lead would hold until halftime.

Both sides had their share of looks in the opening 15 minutes after the break, but it was UNG once again that finally found the net with a long shot in the 62nd minute to open up a two-goal advantage.

Needing to rally, the Lady Cougars pounded away at the North Georgia net, but wouldn’t cut the deficit in half until the 89th minute. Wade tallied her second of the match, heading in a cross from Maddy Peterson.

CSU outshot the Nighthawks 19-10 on the evening and held the advantage 11-2 in corner kicks.

Columbus State returns to action on Saturday against UNC Pembroke. Saturday is Military Appreciation Day at the Walden Soccer Complex and kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.