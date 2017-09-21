Hurricane Maria barrels towards Turks and Caicos after devastating the Caribbean

By Published:
People walk next to a gas station flooded and damaged by the impact of Hurricane Maria, which hit the eastern region of the island, in Humacao, Puerto Rico, Wednesday, September 20, 2017. The strongest hurricane to hit Puerto Rico in more than 80 years destroyed hundreds of homes, knocked out power across the entire island and turned some streets into raging rivers in an onslaught that could plunge the U.S. territory deeper into financial crisis. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)

(CBS) — Hurricane Maria lashed the northeast coast of the Dominican Republic on Thursday after devastating Puerto Rico.

It was the latest stop in a voyage of destruction across the Caribbean.

The Category 3 storm was blamed for at least 10 deaths. Maria’s next potential target was the Turks and Caicos Islands, which are still recovering from Hurricane Irma.

On Wednesday, Maria barreled through Puerto Rico from end to end, knocking out all the power. It was the strongest hurricane to hit the U.S. commonwealth in more than 80 years. Officials said recovery will take months.

The White House announced Thursday morning that President Trump approved a federal disaster declaration for Puerto Rico on Wednesday. The declaration makes federal funding available to Puerto Ricans affected by the storm.

