Cities of LaGrange, West Point, Hogansville, & Troup County Collaborate to Win GICH Selection

LaGRANGE, Ga- The cities of LaGrange, West Point, Hogansville, and Troup County are the recipients of this year’s Georgia Initiative for Community Housing, or GICH initiative.

The group is one of five recipients this year. The other recipients include Byron, Cochran, McRae-Helena, and Norcross.

Georgia’s Department of Community Affairs’ GICH offers communities a three-year program of collaboration and technical assistance related to housing and community development helping the communities launch a locally based plan to meet housing needs.

Municipalities usually apply individually but in a rare move, the four municipalities applied for the technical assistance together.

Kathy Tilley with the Troup County Center for Strategic Planning is part of the team that achieved this honor.

“The collaboration among the county, Hogansville, West Point, and LaGrange is very unique in our state,” said Tilley.

“The County and City Planners realize that working together for the good of the entire community is best for all of us.”

The entire county is expecting roughly 8,000 new jobs in the next five years.

“We are proud of our collaborative efforts to be selected for this high honor,” said Troup County Planner Tracie Hadaway.

“This will allow us to get the technical assistance to help us increase better housing choices in all of our communities to meet future needs.”

As a part of the initiative, the group will now be required to attend two retreats every year for the next three years, identify issues, develop new ideas, learn best practices, produce a community housing plan, and begin implementation of the action plan.

“We are so appreciative to the residents who are on our community housing team who agreed to participate in this process with us,” said City of LaGrange Senior Planner Leigh Threadgill

“Our citizens bring an individual perspective from each of our participating communities that help identify area housing challenges and opportunities.”

The first meeting will be this Friday.

You can learn more about the Georgia Department of Community Affairs’ GICH initiative by visiting its website.